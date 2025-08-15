Green light for the future nature theme park in Malaga town Carratraca town hall has granted the building permit and started the construction of a complex with a planned investment of ten million euros, which will be developed in two phases and is expected to open in an estimated period of three years

The promoters of the future nature theme park with the Mayor of Carratraca, Marian Fernández, at the signing of the building permit.

Carratraca has taken a decisive step this week in its tourist and economic plans by granting planning permission authorising the construction of a nature theme park next to Sierra Blanquilla, putting an end to a long administrative process that has lasted more than seven years. With this last step, the developer will be able to start work immediately, with an estimated completion period of three years.

The signing ceremony, held at the town hall, symbolises the start of a ten-million-euro project that had been more than a decade in the making. Javier Lazpita, head of the developer, Finca Ecológica y de Recreo Arroyo de las Cañas 2013 SL, and future director of the park, highlighted the importance of the moment and stressed that the concept of the complex goes beyond the image of a zoo. “We have to emphasise that it is a nature theme park, avoiding the word zoo,” he said.

The promoter explained that, after obtaining all the permits from the regional government and the municipal licence, “we have already started and we are going ahead with everything”. As for the deadlines, Lazpita acknowledged that the aim is to finish in three years. However, the mayor, Marian Fernández, pointed out that realistically “the work could take longer”.

The future park, the final commercial name of which has not yet been revealed, will occupy 200 hectares in the Sierra del Agua, some four kilometres from the town centre and with nearby access from the A-354 road. Its design proposes an immersive journey through different ecosystems, from the African savannah to the Asian jungle, with high-fidelity settings that will integrate architecture, vegetation and wildlife.

The experience will go beyond mere observation. Visitors will be able to tour a museum of extinct species featuring hyper-realistic replicas, enjoy a simulated flight in a flying theatre, or travel through the lions’ and giraffes’ enclosure in a panoramic train with full-vision glass. In addition, the complex will offer themed accommodation, such as African huts from which animals can be viewed, as well as activities like Asian safaris and guided night tours.

Initial phase

The initial phase will begin with the water and electrical installations, the construction of the entrance building and two large aviaries. From there, the rest of the facilities will be executed in successive phases, but the opening will be done jointly, without partial inaugurations.

This starting point comes after a particularly demanding process. For eleven years, the development team has had to obtain authorisations from the departments of roads, water, livestock trails, culture, tourism, the environment and public forests. The unified environmental authorisation, received in July, was the key element in unblocking the granting of the municipal licence.

The mayor expressed the corporation's satisfaction at the culmination of such a complex process. In a statement, the council said that the launch of the park represents “a firm commitment to sustainable development and respect for the natural environment” and, at the same time, “an unprecedented boost for the local economy”.

The municipal government expects the construction and subsequent opening of the park to generate a significant number of direct and indirect jobs, as well as a significant increase in commercial, tourist and service activity. “Today opens a new stage of hope and future for Carratraca,” the statement concluded.

If the forecasts are met, the park will open its doors in 2028, consolidating Carratraca as a European benchmark in nature tourism, conservation and environmental education. The project's combination of innovation, education and entertainment aims to attract visitors from all over the world and leave a lasting impact on the economic and social development of the municipality.