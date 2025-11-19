Rescue shelter for abandoned hunting dogs relocates in Guadalhorce valley while searching for a permanent home

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 16:45 Share

The 'Galgos en Familia' rescue shelter for abandoned dogs, which launched a desperate search for a new home after its rented land in Alhaurín de la Torre was destroyed by the Guadalhorce river flooding in March 2025, has finally moved to neighbouring Alhaurín El Grande.

Founder Vera Thorenaar said that they were looking for a new shelter at a crucial moment, as many of the Spanish greyhounds ('galgos' in Spanish, hence the name of the shelter) are abandoned after the hunting season.

"As we don't have the money to build, we have rented a small plot of land at the foot of the mountains to be able to continue, although it is a provisional solution," Thorenaar said. This brings the number of kennels they have in operation to 13, allowing them to house 25 dogs (out of a capacity for 26), plus another 12 they have in boarding facilities. "We've had to downsize because we haven't been able to find a larger place," Thorenaar said.

Galgos en Familia suffered a major financial setback when the river flooded the Alhaurín farm where they had set up the shelter. They had just completed refurbishment work worth 40,000 euros and sponsored by members.

Almost 20 years of work

The history of 'Galgos en Familia' is closely linked to Vera Thorenaar, who, in 2008, came into contact with a Dutch association that processed adoptions of abandoned greyhounds.

Little by little, her involvement grew and she decided to start a permanent shelter in 2010. Initially, Thorenaar managed the facilities with the help of her family. In 2011, the first volunteers arrived and began to collaborate on a weekly basis in the maintenance of the shelter and dog care. Despite the difficulties, the association keeps going, always grateful for people who are ready to lend a hand through various channels. Learn more about how to help or volunteer on their website.