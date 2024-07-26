From the Guadalhorce valley to the tables of more than 60 restaurants in Malaga: the bull's ball is ready to roll

Alba Tenza Friday, 26 July 2024, 12:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Arriving at a restaurant in Malaga and being able to order the huevo de toro (bull's ball) tomato is not something common, as this product is only available on certain tables during the summer months.

This year, from 27 to 31 August, more than 60 restaurants in the province will be offering dishes made with this variety known for its texture, size, aroma and flavour.

Now in its high season - both in production and promotion - the product has become the star of the summer in inland municipalities with different activities, as was announced yesterday at the presentation of the Tomate de Huevo Toro 2024 gastronomic route at bar El Pimpi.

After a welcome to the Malaga restaurant, the hosts, Pepe and Elena Cobos, once again showed their support for this initiative, accompanied by some institutional representatives.

"The Huevo de Toro tomato is the heart that has united Guadalhorce farms and which has prompted the need to recognise the good work of farmers, a tomato that impresses wherever it goes. I am thrilled to be here because El Pimpi is, in a way, the origin of Sabor a Málaga. This is where we started to believe that it was possible and this great heart was created," said the Director of Sabor a Málaga, Leonor García, who emphasised the need to look after and work for this product on a daily basis.

In this sense, the president of the Guadalhorce association for bull's ball tomatoes, fruit and vegetables, José Guerrero, thanked institutions and individuals for their support for this tomato, which is growing every year with the incorporation of new restaurants on this gastronomic route.

"It is our star product, the spearhead that boosts the rest of the products from the Guadalhorce, which is why this is a great event in our campaign, which this year also includes the celebration of the Tomato Verbena fair on 12 August in Coín, where I hope to see you all," he said.

In reference to this growth, the general secretary of the Malaga delegation of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development, José María Bergillos, highlighted the good work of the restaurateurs, adding that "these activities are important to preserve our culinary heritage with healthy, tasty and sustainable products, very much in line with what we have been defending from the Gusto del Sur brand".

Difficult times

During the presentation, the current situation that farms are going through due to the lack of water was also a central theme. "It is a sector that is having a hard time. We must not forget that the Guadalhorce valley lemon used to be the most popular in Spain and abroad," added the director of Sabor a Málaga.

In spite of this, it has been possible to continue growing this tomato, with forecasts of 20 per cent less production than in the previous season, but making it possible "thanks to the work carried out for the development of the territory and the Huevo de Toro tomato, as it is not only boosting farming but also tourism in the region, as it is an element that strengthens the culinary identity of Malaga", added the manager of the Guadalhorce valley rural development group, Sebastián Hevilla.

This year, the Tomate Huevo de Toro gastronomic route, supported by the provincial auhtority and the regional government, is being held in 18 municipalities in the province: Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almayate, Álora, Antequera, Archidona, Benalmádena, Caleta de Vélez, Cártama, Coín, Fuengirola, Gaucín, La Viñuela, Malaga, Marbella, Pizarra, Valle de Abdalajís and Vélez Málaga.

During the presentation, some of the participating restaurants took the opportunity to present their proposals for dishes such as the tomato, basil and hazelnut vinaigrette and cured cheese flakes from El Pimpi, host of the event; the tomato tartar from Asador Tita Paqui (Alhaurín de la Torre); tomato with burrata and pecan pesto presented by El Rincón de Julia (Coín); a tomato and white prawn tartar presented by Los Mellizos Soho (Malaga); and the tomato, bread and salted fish from La Azotea in Pizarra.

Restaurants participating in the tomato tour

Alhaurín de la Torre: Asador Tita Paqui.

Alhaurín el Grande: Casa La Abuel, El Rincón, La Bodeguita.

Almayate: Asador Lo PepeMolina.

Álora: La Garganta, La Taberna del Caminito, Los Caballos.

Antequera: La Fábrica Catering School.

Archidona: Restaurante Arxiduna, Benalmádena, Restaurante Venetiis, Casa Rafael (Papa Erig), Mándala Benalmádena.

Caleta de Vélez: ChinChin Puerto.

Cártama: Gastrobar Los Faroles, Boca a Boca.

Coín: Bohemia, Casa Paco, Coconut Café & Tapas con Arte, El Atún, El Rincón de Julia Jommara Cafetería, Helados El Monaguillo, Marisquería La Jarra.

Fuengirola: La Bodeguita Ibérica, Tipi Tapa Restaurant, Tabanko El Callejón.

Gaucín: Bar El Hacho, Bodeguita Chaparro, La Fructuosa, La Raíz, La Taberna del Zorro Pizzeria Ke Tal.

La Viñuela: B Bou Hotel.

Malaga: Araboka Casa de Vinos y Comidas Araboka Plaza, Asador Ovidio, Bodegas El Pimpi, El Huesca, El Trillo, Entre Varales, Hard Rock Cafe Malaga, La Batea Churrianera, Lo Güeno Mesón, Lo Güeno Strachan, Los Mellizos Soho, Los Patios de Beatas, Mar de Verum, Mesón La Batea, Mimo Vegan, Niña Bonita, Taberna Don Juan, Verum.

Marbella: Helmsman Marbella.

Pizarra: Asador Don Joaquín, Hotel Cortijo del Arte, La Algarbía, La Azotea, La Esquinita.

Valle de Abdalajís: Los Atanores.

Vélez-Málaga: Ménade.