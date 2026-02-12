Friends of Victoria Hart unite to show 'domestic violence has no place in our community'

Tony Bryant Thursday, 12 February 2026, 10:42 Share

A community memorial walk has been organised by friends of Victoria Hart, the 33-year-old British mother who was allegedly killed by her ex-partner in Alhaurín El Grande last month.

The walk, which takes place on Sunday 22 February, has been organised to condemn the first gender-based murder in Malaga province of 2026, a case that has shocked the local community.

The walk begins at midday from the Mirador Hotel, located in the Guadalhorce town where Hart lived with her boyfriend and three young children.

Organisers said in a statement that the local community is coming together to honour the “dedicated mother” and to “stand united and say clearly that domestic violence has no place in our community”.

Zoom

A cash donation will be collected during the walk, with all contributions being donated to the three young children - two seven-year-old twin daughters and an 11-year-old son. Tee-shirts and pin badges are also available.

Those wishing to participate are asked to wear white as a symbol of remembrance and unity.

For more information, call 634325409.