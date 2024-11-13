Four heroic police officers rescue elderly man trapped inside his blazing home in Malaga town

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:44 | Updated 13:39h.

Four Local Police officers have saved the life of an elderly man after he became trapped in his burning home in Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley.

The 81-year-old was apparently fast asleep in the early hours of Tuesday 12 November when his neighbours noticed a fire in the elderly man's home and phoned the emergency services at about 4.30am.

The police officers rushed to the two-storey home in Calle Martos Grande and found the house partially on fire with a large amount of smoke billowing from the windows upon arrival.

The officers then broke one of the windows on the upper floor to allow the smoke to escape and entered the property in search of the elderly man. According to sources, the police needed to exit and reenter the home multiple times as it was almost impossible to breathe inside.

Officers located the man lying on the ground on the first floor of the property and managed to get him outside where an ambulance was waiting. He was rushed to the Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns. According to sources, he remains in an intensive care unit in a serious condition.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire which was sparked by a portable heater in the living room, next to the bedroom where the man was sleeping. The Local Police force in Alhaurín el Grande has expressed their gratitude to the officers for their quick and decisive action, as well as to the collaboration of local residents who played a part in helping the elderly man to be rescued alive. The police officers were not injured in the incident.