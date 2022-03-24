Floods force 12 families from their homes in the Vega del Rio in Ardales The Turón river flow is currently at the red alert level, so residents who live in the area have been advised to leave their homes as a precautionary measure

After heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the section of the Turón river that passes through Ardales burst its banks, causing severe flooding and forcing a dozen families in the Vega del Rio to flee their homes and move to their relative’s homes in the centre of the town.

The Mayor of Ardales, Juan Alberto Naranjo, told SUR that, at the moment, there have been no personal injuries and there are no people trapped in this area of the countryside, although he pointed out that "some families had gone to the town centre because more heavy rain was forecast”.

Red alert

The flow of the Turón river is currently at the red alert level according to Hidrosur (automatic hydrological information system), and because it is expected to increase with the further rainfall that has been forecast, the remaining residents who live in the area have been advised to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.

Members of the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers have coordinated an evacuation plan in the area in order to transfer the families that still remained to the town.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Roads of the provincial council (Diputación) have reported the closure of the MA-5401 road between El Burgo and Ardales, due to flooding.