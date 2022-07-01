Flamenco elite come together for Alhaurín el Grande's Noche Flamenca This month's festival will celebrate its 39th edition with some the most outstanding performers, including María Terremoto and Esperanza Fernández

The coveted Noche Flamenca festival will return to Alhaurín el Grande on Saturday 30 July, although this year, the emblematic gathering will be held in the Alcalde Antonio Solano fairground to allow for greater capacity.

Organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of the Peña Unión Flamenca and the Peña Hargasfal Association, the festival will celebrate its 39th edition with some of today’s most outstanding performers of the orthodox styles of flamenco.

These will include María Terremoto, granddaughter of the mythical Terremoto de Jerez, one of the most revered singers of the last century; and Esperanza Fernández, a Gypsy singer from Seville who descends from a long line of celebrated flamenco performers.

David Palomar, an up-and-coming non-Gypsy singer from Cadiz will also perform at the festival; while the dance will be supplied by Antonio Molina - El Choro, an innovative young dancer from Huelva. Molina, who is now based in Seville, has worked with some of flamenco’s most spectacular dancers, including Antonio El Pipa, Israel Galván and Antonio Canales.

Tickets for the festival, which begins at 10pm, cost 12 euros and are available from the municipal library in Alhaurín el Grande and through the Giglon.com web portal.