Firefighting aircraft and teams on the ground work to extinguish wildfire in Guadalhorce valley town

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 14:52

A new wildfire has broken out this Friday afternoon in Malaga province. Members of the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca specialist wildfire brigade, together with teams from the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB), are working to extinguish the fire in Alhaurín el Grande in the Guadalhorce valley .

According to Infoca, the fire broke out at around 13.15 hours and it was necessary to extend the initial deployment to the Fuente del Acebuche site.

Currently working in the area are a Super-Puma helicopter and a semi-heavy helicopter, two ground-loading aircraft, two light amphibian planes and four groups of forest firefighters, two Brica back-up units, two operations technicians and two environmental agents, as well as three fire engines and the support of the CPB.

More to follow...