Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Bar brawl in Guadalhorce valley ends with a shot fired into the air and one person arrested

The Guardia Civil managed to identify and locate the suspect, who had fled the scene, at a house in Mijas

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:04

A recent heated bar brawl in an Alhaurín el Grande establishment in the Guadalhorce valley ended up with a gunshot fired being into the air. The Guardia Civil managed to locate and arrest the perpetrator, while the gun turned out to be a blank pistol modified to shoot real bullets.

According to witnesses, the suspect left the bar after the argument, but returned shortly afterwards, wielding a gun in a threatening manner. He was trying to find the person with whom he had been fighting.

During a struggle with a witness who tried to stop him, the perpetrator shot into the air. Fortunately, the bullet did not harm anyone. But the incident caused panic among the dozens of people who were at or near the bar.

When the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene, they found both the casing of the fired cartridge and another cartridge with a metal ball-type projectile, which led to the suspicion that the firearm used was a blank pistol. The police determined that the gun had been modified so that it could shoot real bullets. Its serial number had been erased.

The Guardia Civil managed to identify and locate the suspect, who had fled the scene and not returned to his address in Alhaurín el Grande, in a house in Mijas. Upon searching his home, the police seized another pistol - a Kalashnikov assault rifle replica (both CO2-powered), - ammunition and two machetes with a blade length of more than 50cm.

The arrested man was charged with public disorder, threats with a firearm, illegal possession of weapons and banned ammunition and he was handed over to the court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  6. 6 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  7. 7 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  8. 8 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  9. 9 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most
  10. 10 Malaga CF sign central defender Javi Montero on a free transfer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Bar brawl in Guadalhorce valley ends with a shot fired into the air and one person arrested

Bar brawl in Guadalhorce valley ends with a shot fired into the air and one person arrested