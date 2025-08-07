Bar brawl in Guadalhorce valley ends with a shot fired into the air and one person arrested

A recent heated bar brawl in an Alhaurín el Grande establishment in the Guadalhorce valley ended up with a gunshot fired being into the air. The Guardia Civil managed to locate and arrest the perpetrator, while the gun turned out to be a blank pistol modified to shoot real bullets.

According to witnesses, the suspect left the bar after the argument, but returned shortly afterwards, wielding a gun in a threatening manner. He was trying to find the person with whom he had been fighting.

During a struggle with a witness who tried to stop him, the perpetrator shot into the air. Fortunately, the bullet did not harm anyone. But the incident caused panic among the dozens of people who were at or near the bar.

When the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene, they found both the casing of the fired cartridge and another cartridge with a metal ball-type projectile, which led to the suspicion that the firearm used was a blank pistol. The police determined that the gun had been modified so that it could shoot real bullets. Its serial number had been erased.

The Guardia Civil managed to identify and locate the suspect, who had fled the scene and not returned to his address in Alhaurín el Grande, in a house in Mijas. Upon searching his home, the police seized another pistol - a Kalashnikov assault rifle replica (both CO2-powered), - ammunition and two machetes with a blade length of more than 50cm.

The arrested man was charged with public disorder, threats with a firearm, illegal possession of weapons and banned ammunition and he was handed over to the court.