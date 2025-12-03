Fatal accident in Malaga province: driver dies in collision in attempt to avoid wild boar

The 54-year-old man who died early on Tuesday, 2 December, in a collision between a van and a lorry in Casarabonela was trying to avoid hitting a wild boar. This has been reported by sources close to the incident.

The accident occurred at kilometre 35 of the A-357. Firefighters recovered the victim from the wrecked vehicle, but the medical staff couldn't save his life.

Despite the manoeuvre, the driver ended up running over the wild boar and colliding with a lorry.