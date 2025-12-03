Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fatal accident in Malaga province: driver dies in collision in attempt to avoid wild boar

The accident happened at kilometre 35 of the A-357, resulting in the death of the 54-year-old driver

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 15:08

The 54-year-old man who died early on Tuesday, 2 December, in a collision between a van and a lorry in Casarabonela was trying to avoid hitting a wild boar. This has been reported by sources close to the incident.

The accident occurred at kilometre 35 of the A-357. Firefighters recovered the victim from the wrecked vehicle, but the medical staff couldn't save his life.

Despite the manoeuvre, the driver ended up running over the wild boar and colliding with a lorry.

