Aerial view of the site where the new environmental centre will be located. SUR
Environment

Environmental centre planned in the inland town of Ardales to help fight climate change

The Málaga Viva Lab, will occupy 25,000 square metres and will combine a plant nursery, training classrooms, research and a biodiversity garden

Julio J. Portabales

Ardales

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

The inland Malaga province town of Ardales has been chosen to host a major new environmental experimentation centre designed to tackle climate change. The facility, called Málaga Viva Lab, will span nearly 25,000 square metres and is expected to become a leading centre for environmental research, training and education across both the province and Andalucía.

The Diputación - the Malaga provincial authority - is behind the project. Its president, Francisco Salado, said this week at its launch that the new centre will be built on the site of the former Ardales nursery - once used for growing plants and trees for government authorities. This facility fell into disuse in 2004.

Thanks to an agreement between the provincial authority and the regional government, the site will now resume activity, operating once again as a nursery, but with a broader focus adapted to climate challenges.

The Málaga Viva Lab will feature classrooms for training, areas for scientific outreach and spaces designed to receive school visits, both from the province and the rest of Andalucía. The aim is to introduce young people to the effects of climate change and raise their awareness of the importance of environmental protection.

Additionally, the centre will function as a research space for plant species suitable for reforestation, contributing to the province's forest restoration. All of this will be complemented by a biodiversity garden with native flora and fauna, conceived as a living showcase of Malaga's natural heritage.

Initial work on the project has already begun in recent weeks, according to Malaga provincial authority. The first phase has focused on preparing the site, including rehabilitating existing buildings and improving access roads to the formerly abandoned facility.

To date, all of this is being carried out with the provincial body's own funds, with 1.3 million euros allocated to this initial work, which is expected to increase to three million euros. However, officials are seeking partners so that the centre can continue to grow. As a result, no date for the opening has been given yet.

The nursery is expected to produce around 2,500 large trees annually, including ash, nettle trees, maple, holm oak, cork oak, chestnut and mulberry. It will also generate some 250,000 smaller forest species for mass reforestation programmes, including pines, holm oaks, poplars and carob trees.

