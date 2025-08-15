Eleven months, two 'danas' and one storm later, Malaga town's central streets reopen to traffic

After 11 months of intense work, Calle Padre Miguel Sánchez, Calle San Isidro and Calle Villanueva de la Concepción in the small town of Almogía reopened to traffic at 3pm on Thursday, 14 August. Calle Winter was also reopened, although in this case only for pedestrian traffic. As reported by the town hall, this major project has involved a complete renovation of these roads, with the aim of improving services and traffic for all residents.

The process has not been easy. Work began almost a year ago, but was delayed by several meteorological phenomena that hit Almogía hard. The cold drops (known as 'dana' in Spain) of 29 October and 13 November, as well as storm Laurence on 18 March, complicated the work. The heavy rains and the inclement weather caused by these storms forced rearrangement of deadlines and additional repairs, which posed an extra challenge for the teams involved in the project.

These setbacks required constant coordination between the different municipal areas and the companies in charge of the work. The aim of the efforts, in addition to completing the renovation, was to minimise traffic inconvenience and guarantee that the work met the expected quality standards. The town hall stressed that, despite the difficulties, the design and initial characteristics of the project have been respected to a large extent, always prioritising the safety and functionality of the streets.

During all this time, traffic on Calle Carril has been maintained in both directions, something that will remain the same until further notice, in order to ensure a stable flow while the final adjustments are completed. According to the town hall, this temporary measure will be maintained to facilitate movement in the municipality.

The reopening comes at the height of summer - a time when the municipality receives more visitors. Hopefully, the normalisation of traffic and improved access will also have a positive impact on local tourism. The town hall has pointed out that the new infrastructure will allow better circulation of vehicles and pedestrians, as well as more convenient access to the establishments and services in the centre.

Apologies

The town hall "sincerely" apologised for the inconvenience caused during these months of work. The municipal team acknowledged that the cuts, detours and noise have been a burden on daily life. For them, the patience, understanding and generosity of residents have been the key to progressing with a project that is beneficial for the whole community.

With the reopening of these streets, Almogía has regained some of its normality. Residents will be able to move around more comfortably and the shops, which have seen a reduction in the number of customers due to traffic inconveniences, are confident that economic activity will pick up again. In addition, the pedestrianisation of Calle Winter improves the connection between different parts of the town, favouring non-motorised traffic and accessibility for everyone.

The town hall has highlighted that this action is part of a broader strategy to continue improving local infrastructure. "We continue working for a better municipality for everyone," said the local council, making it clear that Almogía will undergo other modernisations in the future.