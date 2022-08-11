A 78-year-old woman drowns in El Chorro reservoir A relative raised the alarm and called the Local Police after losing sight of her in the water on Wednesday evening

The body was recovered by the Guardia Civil's underwater search group. File image. / SUR

A 78-year-old woman drowned in the El Chorro reservoir, in the Malaga municipality of Ardales, on Wednesday evening (10 August) it has been reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre.

A relative raised the alarm and called Local Police in Ardales after the woman disappeared and a search was immediately initiated, involving Guardia Civil officers, firefighters and health personnel.

Later, Guardia Civil sources reported that the woman’s body had been recovered from the El Chorro reservoir by the force’s underwater search group (GEAS).