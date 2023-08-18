Driver of lorry loaded with butane gas bottles tests five times over drink drive limit

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The driver of a lorry loaded with butane gas cylinders is under investigation for various road safety offences after Guardia Civil officers discovered that he was driving on the Campillos road in Malaga province while allegedly five times over the drink drive limit and using a mobile phone.

Guardia Civil traffic officers were travelling on the A-357 road when they passed the 50-year-old driver who was using a mobile phone.

After being stopped officers noticed that he displayed clear signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyser test gave a positive result of 0.77 milligrams per litre of exhaled air – more than five times the rate allowed for drivers of this type of vehicle.

The offence is punishable with up to six months in prison, a fine, and driving ban for between one and four years. The driver also faces six points on his licence for using a mobile phone while driving.