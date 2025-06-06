Demonstrators hold up progress on future Guadalhorce river wastewater plant

José Rordríguez Cámara Vega Mestanza Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:02 Compartir

Fifty people from a team defending the area known as Vega Mestanza from the threat of the construction of a wastewater plant gathered to stop tree felling in the area this week. Locals and volunteers came together on the Malaga-Alhaurín de la Torre border to protect a citrus grove in the area where the Edar Málaga Norte plant is planned by the Guadalhorce river.

Headed up by Mari Carmen Mestanza, representing landowners affected by the sewage treatment plant, the group took action against the Junta's proposed project.

Manuel Martín, president of the platform in defence of the Vega Mestanza, pointed out that this demonstration came spontaneously. He expressed his satisfaction that the protest has managed to halt the development of the works for the time being, although he fears, "in the end they will wear us down and succeed".

The protest action included signposting the citrus trees with placards, blocking lanes, dismantling the crossing over the Guadalhorce and filing complaints about the construction of the footbridge. The lawyer representing this group, Marcelino Abraira, asked the public prosecutor and the Guardia Civil to investigate whether the ramp is legal, as the planned entrance, near the A-7052, is not in use. The representative of the group is working to stop any construction until the cases filed have been resolved.

"We don't know why the sewage treatment plant is in this flood zone, lined with trees, when there are cheaper alternatives closer to the houses," he complained.

A large group of Guardia Civil riot police were deployed but stayed on the edge of the area of Mestanza, far from the protest.

Spokesperson for hard-right group Vox in the Andalusian parliament, Manuel Gaviria, also attended, saying work on the treatment plant was "nonsense". He announced that his party will join these residents in their actions against the water treatment plant and will go to parliament to try to stop it.

The Junta is unaware of the exact deadlines of the construction company for progress on the works. The regional authority said that the expropriation process was complete so the land was available for the project to continue.

They made it clear that the development is vital for treatment of wastewater across the area of Malaga, Alhaurín El Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Cártama and Torremolinos. The Junta's primary concern is to avoid the twice-yearly 634,000-euro EU fine for dumping untreated water into the river.