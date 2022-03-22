Declaration for Ardales to become a Tourist Municipality of Andalucía clears its first hurdle The green light was given by the commission of the Andalusian Tourism Council during a meeting on Monday

Ardales will join the nine other municipalities in Malaga that already have the designation. / SUR

The proposal for Ardales to become a Tourist Municipality of Andalucía has passed its first procedure, after the green light was given by the commission of the Andalusian Tourism Council during a meeting on Monday.

The designation becomes official with the approval of the governing council of the Junta de Andalucía, when the town will join the nine municipalities that already have this declaration in the province of Malaga. These are Álora, Antequera, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Frigiliana, Nerja, Ronda and Torremolinos.

Of the 35 municipalities that carry this designation in Andlucía, Malaga is the province with the most.

First inland blue blag

The municipality was the first to receive the inland blue flag, which awarded last summer to the El Chorro reservoir. As well as being the gateway to the Caminito del Rey, the town has managed to preserve its essence and combines nature, gastronomy, tradition and culture, along with one of the best-known hiking routes in Spain.

The declaration of Tourist Municipality of Andalucía can be requested by those localities whose legal population does not exceed one hundred thousand inhabitants. Other requirements relate to the volume of overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation, and the municipality must also certify that it has a municipal tourism quality plan based on heritage, natural, cultural, ethnographic, sports and leisure resources.

Quality destinations

"Being considered a tourist municipality allows us to maintain and improve the quality of some of our most recognised destinations so that their essential services do not suffer when their population doubles or triples at certain times of the year, since they will be able to access a line of aid that is dedicated exclusively to these towns,” said the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Manuel Alejandro Cardenete.