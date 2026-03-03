Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Guardia Civil at the door of the house in Cártama where the woman was found dead. Ñito Salas
Crime

Malaga crime: son finds mother's body after alleged burglary

The police are investigating all possible hypotheses in relation to the death of 66-year-old Edurne in Cártama

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 14:15

A 66-year-old woman has died in her home in the town of Cártama, near Malaga city, possibly after a robbery with violence. Her 20-something-year-old son found her body on Monday afternoon and alerted the authorities.

The police are investigating all possible hypotheses, although the most likely for now is a burglary. The house was in a state of disarray and some of the victim's gold jewellery were missing.

Retired nurse Edurne had sustained a blow to her head. She had been a widow for six months and her son was "everything to her", according to a friend of hers.

Originally from the Basque Country, Edurne had spent most of her life in Malaga, where she worked at Hospital Regional. After adopting her son, she moved to the Cártama health centre.

The young man was adopted at the age of seven. He was still living with his mother, but he spent Sunday night somewhere else and only came back on Monday afternoon, when he found Edurne's body.

The investigation is at a very early stage and all hypotheses are open. The police are still inspecting the house, which remains cordoned off.

The autopsy will be able to shed more light on the case. The Guardia Civil have already taken a statement from the victim's son.

