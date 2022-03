Construction of new municipal theatre in Alhaurín de la Torre is put out to tender The project has a budget of 8.5 million euros

Image of how the future theatre will look. / SUR

The project to build a new municipal theatre in Alhaurín de la Torre is closer to becoming reality after the town hall put the project out to tender last week.

The construction of the new cultural facility has a budget of 8.5 million euros and shoud take 30 months to complete.

It will have capacity for an audience of up to 600, and will be built on a plot of land close to the municipal library.