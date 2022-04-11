Major redevelopment of neighbourhood in Alhaurín de la Torre to begin after Easter The project will involve an investment of more than half a million euros and will affect eight streets, some of which are 40 years old

The comprehensive redevelopment of the La Palmilla neighbourhood in Alhaurín de la Torre will begin once the Easter week festivities finishes. The project, which will start on 18 April, will involve an investment of more than half a million euros and will affect eight streets, some of which have not been remodelled for 40 years.

The works, which have been demanded by the residents of the area, will involve the total renovation of all the infrastructures and public services, with a completion period of six months.

Six of the streets had been dead ends until the construction of the soon-to-be inaugurated plaza-viewpoint. Five of the streets will also be pedestrianised, and new parking areas will be created to accommodate the vehicles of the residents of these streets.

The work will be carried out by two companies (Ervega and Hermanos Pérez Garrán), and will also include the replacement of the pavements to achieve a uniform design similar to that used in the redevelopment of other neighbourhoods.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said, “The redevelopment and the new square will completely change and greatly improve the appearance of La Palmilla, since the residents will gain considerable space, while reducing polluting emissions by giving more prominence to pedestrians.”