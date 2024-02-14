Coín puts management of new cafeteria at Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias out to tender

Alba Tenza Coín Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 17:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias in Coín, which opened to the public almost a year ago, is set to get a new place to grab a drink and bite to eat.

Local residents have become accustomed to frequenting this 20,000-square-metre-park with its amphitheatre and play areas for the little ones. Now, to make the Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias even more attractive, Coín town hall has launched an opportunity for entrepreneurs and individuals to manage a restaurant-cafeteria in the park. The initiative promises to become a popular new attraction for locals and visitors alike.

With a total area of 261 square metres – of which 148 metres is a terrace area – the food and drink establishment offers ample space to develop creative ideas and attract a wide audience. The concession contract will run for 20 years, with an annual fee of 3,000 euros.

Heritage councillor Miguel Vázquez highlighted the potential of this initiative to increase the park's popularity with the community. According to Vázquez, the new establishment will offer an attractive space to relax in the open air, complementing the various attractions already on offer at the park, which has been "quite a revolution in the town".

Interested parties can access the tender on the contracting platform, which will be available until 28 February.

"We are convinced that there are many entrepreneurs and private individuals who would be willing to manage this commercial space, because it has already become one of the most visited [town] spaces, especially at weekends," Vázquez said. The council points out that the specifications do not establish a minimum investment for its commissioning, but will take into account other aspects such as the design, quality specifications and finishes of the project, as well as the opening period.

The Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias, inaugurated in May last year, has become a popular meeting point in Coín, offering a wide range of activities for all ages. "This restaurant or cafeteria will be the perfect complement to enjoy good times in our park, having a drink or bite to eat with friends or family while the little ones enjoy games and activities, so we are very happy to put out this tender which we hope will attract many proposals," Vázquez added.