Vice-president of the provincial authority Cristóbal Ortega and Coín town hall councillors on the new bench. SUR
Guadalhorce valley town goes up in the world with giant bench at iconic viewpoint
The new addition is part of a series of measures to improve the site and attract more visitors to the area

Julio J. Portabales

Coín

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 16:05

Coín town hall in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley has presented its new giant bench which sits atop the iconic Cerro Alaminos viewpoint.

The council unveiled the on Friday 27 September to mark International Tourism Day and has already been described as "gigantic" by many people who have visited the lookout. The new addition is part of the Gran Senda de Málaga project, an initiative which aims to showcase one of the town's most iconic spots.

The Gran Senda is a pioneering hiking route in Andalucía that encompasses the province's impressive environmental diversity. This route encourages interest in natural areas and visits to Malaga's municipalities, while promoting sustainable tourism that integrates sport, the environment and employment opportunities.

The views from the new wooden bench. SUR

The presentation of the new wooden bench was attended by councillor and vice-president of the Diputación, Cristóbal Ortega, as well as several councillors from the town hall. The council pointed out this new element of the viewpoint will not only attract more tourists, but will also encourage more residents to enjoy the area.

Other changes

In addition to the installation of the bench, the council has also renewed the information panel of the viewpoint, which had deteriorated over time. The council also decided to rename the viewpoint as Cerro Alaminos Andrés Romero Galiano, in homage to a much-loved local nurse and physiotherapist, who left a mark on the town through his work and participation in various community initiatives.

Renewal of the information panel with the name of Andrés Romero Galiano. SUR

The family of Andrés Romero Galiano is expected to organise an event at the viewpoint soon to commemorate him. Although the date is yet to be confirmed, a tribute is planned which will highlight Romero Galiano's contributions as a health professional and as an active member of the Coín community.

