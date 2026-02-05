Coín enamora: town launches month-long alentine’s campaign to boost local trade Residents and visitors to the Gusalhorce town encouraged to shop small with ‘local is the new sexy’ initiative, prizes, and romantic events

Tony Bryant Thursday, 5 February 2026

Coín town hall has launched an initiative throughout the month of February to encourage residents and visitors to support local commerce by shopping locally.

A programme of activities has also been organised during the month, coordinated across several municipal departments, with the aim of stimulating the local economy and offering initiatives for all age groups.

This was announced by commerce councillor Juani Bernal, who said, “February is an ideal month to remind people that Coín inspires affection and that our local businesses are a fundamental part of that experience.”

As part of the campaign, the council has installed two illuminated decorative elements with romantic themes and the slogan Coín enamora (Coín in love), designed to act as visual attractions and encourage shopping during this special period.

The campaign is complemented by a project entitled ‘Lo local es lo nuevo sexy’ (local is the new sexy), an innovative perspective on Valentine’s Day, encouraging people to support local businesses. This initiative is supported through collaboration with the Coín Emprende and Fedelhorce associations, which are offering vouchers, romantic dinners and a variety of other prizes to shoppers.

In addition, the parks and gardens department has decorated various areas of the municipality with red flowers to enhance the romantic atmosphere of the streets.

Other activities include a romantic dinner for senior citizens and a range of activities at the new Coín youth space for the younger generation.

Through these initiatives, the council aims to strengthen the connection between residents and their town, encouraging them to “enjoy, share and support local commerce throughout the month of February”.