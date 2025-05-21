Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Coín bakery accused of using homophobic derogatory word in employee&#039;s payslip fined 14,000 euros in damages
Employment

Coín bakery accused of using homophobic derogatory word in employee's payslip fined 14,000 euros in damages

The court considers that the transfer, with the referenced description, constitutes a 'serious breach of the employer's obligations' to respect the employee's privacy and dignity

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:29

A court in Malaga has ordered the bakery owner, who was accused of using homophobic slang in the justification for the salary payment of an employee after learning of his sexual orientation, to pay a fine of 14,000 for damages. The court considered that the conscious use of the word 'maricón' (faggot) "constitutes a serious breach of the employer's obligations to respect the privary and dignity" of his employee. With that, the employee's claim has been partially upheld.

The case dates back to May 2024, when the employee had begun a period of temporary disability due to a diagnosis of "dysthymic disorder", which he communicated to the company. Two weeks later, he received the pay slip for his salary with an offensive description referring to his sexual orientation.

The defendant argued that the reference given for the transaction was not the one he had indicated, accusing the bank. However, after viewing the bank's security cameras and seeing that the transfer was carried out at the branch's counter, the court stated that it was the employer who ordered the derogatory reference to be written. It is therefore implausible that it was the bank employee who came up with it.

The ruling states that the employer's action "constitutes a serious breach" of his obligation to respect the privacy and dignity of the worker. Moreover, the court said that there was no labour conflict or heated conversation to promote such behaviour and use of expressions.

As a result, the work relationships and contract were ended. In addition, the court ordered the bakery owner to pay a compensation of 3,759.94 euros for unfair dismissal and another 10,000 euros for discriminatory treatment.

The former employee's lawyer, Cristina Morones, stated that this is a "pioneering ruling", as it "represents an important step forward in the effective protection of the rights of LGBT+ people in the workplace and constitutes a precedent in the fight against discrimination based on sexual orientation in the workplace".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  5. 5 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  8. 8 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  9. 9 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  10. 10 Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Coín bakery accused of using homophobic derogatory word in employee's payslip fined 14,000 euros in damages