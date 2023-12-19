Children from three Cártama schools take part in race to raise awareness of functional diversity

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 15:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 400 children from the Pablo Neruda, Arco Iris and Cano Cartamón schools in Cártama participated in a charity fun race on Monday 18 December to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (12 December). The event raised funds for Cártama Incluye, an association that supports people with functional diversity.

The fun race, in which parents and representatives of different groups and organisations also took part, raised 500 euros for the association. The money was delivered to the charity once the race had finished by the sports councillor, Juan Antonio Vargas, who said, “We congratulate the schools for participating in an event aimed at promoting, making visible and raising awareness among students of the importance of inclusive education.”

Founded in 2018, Cártama Incluye offers workshops, therapies and projects aimed at providing comprehensive care to people with functional diversity and improving their quality of life, as well as the lives of their families.