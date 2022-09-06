Casarabonela unveils 60,000-euro restoration plan for the Los Mizos flour mill It is located in the same building that houses the oil mill, one of the town's most visited tourist sites

Casarabonela town hall has announced a project to restore the Los Mizos flour mill, which is located in the same building as the oil mill, one of the town’s most popular tourist sites.

With a grant from the Junta de Andalucía worth 60,000 euros, the project will consist of the remodelling of the space and the recovery of old machinery and tools.

The mill belongs to the family of Alfonso Rubio, a former resident of the town, which has a collaboration agreement with the council to offer guided tours organised by the local tourist information centre.

The mill, which is included in the Inventory of Popular Architecture of Andalusia, was in use up until the 1960s.

As well as the renovation work, the project will include the installation of informative panels and audio guides that will explain the history of the mill.

The town’s mayor, Antonio Campos, said that the work was “well advanced” and should be complete by the end of November.

“Casarabonela has a very important milling significance, which is reflected in our traditional Fiesta de La Virgen de los Rondeles, an event that arose when the oil millers decided to commemorate the Virgin after their olive harvest,” Campos said.