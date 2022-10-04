Casarabonela botanical garden welcomes return of popular cactus and succulent fair The location for the event is home to one of the biggest collections of cacti and succulents in Europe, with some 2,200 different species of plants

The Mora i Bravard Botanical Garden in Casarabonela will present the seventh edition of the Cactus and Succulent Fair from Friday 7 until Sunday 9 October, an event that will offer different activities such as exhibitions, workshops, conferences and children's activities.

Established as one of the most important events on the Casarabonela calendar, the fair, which will be opened by the town’s mayor, Antonio Campos, at 4.30pm on Friday, attracts serious collectors and also keen amateur horticulturalists looking for ways of making their gardens more attractive.

The opening ceremony will be followed at 5pm by a workshop, Cacti and Succulents, which will be given by María del Mar Trigo, professor at the Department of Plant Biology at the University of Malaga and scientific adviser to the Casarabonela botanical garden. The courses, which will include information about the fascinating world of these plants, many of them threatened and endangered species, will continue throughout the weekend, with talks offered by several specialists.

Visitors will enjoy a guided tour of the gardens at midday on Saturday, followed by paella with a special price for those attending the tour.

One of the biggest collections in Europe, the 8,000-square-metre garden offers an extensive and varied collection of cacti and succulents, with some 2,200 different species of plants belonging to various botanical families adapted to living in arid places in tropical and subtropical areas around the world.

An aloe vera workshop will take place at 10am on Sunday, followed by another tour of the gardens, and a gymkhana and treasure hunt for primary school children.