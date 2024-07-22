Cártama will have new day centre for elderly in 2026

Members of the town hall, regional government and representatives of the ADL Group and AFACAR at the site.

Alba Tenza Cártama Monday, 22 July 2024

Cártama town hall has announced that the existing senior citizens’ day centre is to be demolished in order to build a new facility that will offer an improved service to the municipality’s pensioners. The project was announced by the delegate for social inclusion, youth, families and equality of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Ruth Sarabia, during a visit to the space where the new centre will be located.

“For us, the commitment to providing a quality service in small and large municipalities, and to ensure that the elderly have assistance to give their relatives a break, is fundamental,” she said

Sarabia was accompanied to the site by members of the town hall and representatives of the ADL Group, which currently manages the Aljaima day care unit, and members of the local Alzheimer's and dementia association (AFACAR).

This comprehensive renovation project would not be possible without the grant of a subsidy of more than one million euros, financed by the central government and the regional authority through the European Next Generation funds. After five years of work to obtain the different certifications, meet the requirements and continue to provide specialised attention to the users, the council is finally going to start working on the tendering of the works so that they can begin as soon as possible in order to meet the deadlines.

“This work has to be finished by mid-2026,” the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said.

While the new building is being built, the day care unit of the Nueva Aljaima neighbourhood is located at Cártama Estación, and when the work is finished, it will move to the new building. The 784.42-square-metre building, located on Calle Los Remedios, has a budget of 1.5m euros, 75 per cent financed by the Next Generation Funds and 25 per cent by the council.

The facilities

The interior of the new centre will have two living rooms, a dining room, a rehabilitation room, a gym, an occupational therapy room, as well as outdoor spaces, a multipurpose room, toilets, reception and storage rooms, among other facilities. Today, the centre has the capacity to serve a total of 30 people, however, with the expansion of the unit, 40 people will be able to benefit from services such as rehabilitation, physiotherapy, cognitive stimulation workshops and occupational therapy.