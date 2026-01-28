Cártama promotes prevention and awareness of substance use and behavioural addictions

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 10:47 Share

Cártama town hall has launched a new edition of the programme, Cártama against drugs, which will be implemented until June.

Organised by the social welfare department, the initiative aims to promote prevention and awareness of substance use and behavioural addictions among adolescents and the general population, while strengthening personal skills and social resources.

Funding for the programme is provided jointly by the Andalusian regional government (49 per cent), and the council (51per cent).

The programme comprises four areas of intervention: community, educational, family and workplace settings. Activities include drug and addiction prevention workshops for primary and secondary pupils; training sessions for parents and teachers focused on drug use and digital addiction; and an information and awareness campaign aimed at the general public.

The activities are delivered through a series of sessions incorporating interactive dynamics, audiovisual materials and practical strategies focused on prevention, reduction of consumption and the development of social and assertive skills.