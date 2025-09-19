Cártama pays tribute to Guardia Civil veterans with a commemorative plaque

Parque Santo Cristo in Cártama became the setting for a historic tribute to the veterans of the Guardia Civil on Thursday 18 September, which marked the start of the festivities in honour of the Virgen del Pilar, the patron of the Guardia Civil. From midday there was a special atmosphere: hugs, shared memories and emotion among the attendees, many of them retired officers who met again to receive the recognition of their neighbours and authorities.

The ceremony began with the solemn hoisting of the Spanish flag, described over the microphone as a “symbol of unity, freedom and equality”, which presided over the event before the unveiling of a commemorative plaque donated by Cártama town hall. The inscription reads: Cártama, veterans of the Guardia Civil, example of vocation, service and spirit of sacrifice. Cártama, 18 September 2025.

"With enthusiasm we have prepared this space to pay tribute to the veterans, an example of dedication and vocation," said the mayor of the town, Jorge Gallardo, highlighting the importance of this permanent memorial in an emblematic place of the municipality. Gallardo also said that the relationship between the council and the Guardia Civil has always been close: "We have always had a special collaboration with the members of the Guardia Civil and we will continue in that line."

The most emotional moment came with the unveiling of the plaque by the mayor himself and second lieutenant Manuel Moreno Cruzado, 83, the most senior member of the Guardia Civil in the municipality, with more than 43 years of service. "It's beautiful, I didn't expect this. They told me about 15 days ago and I said yes, with pleasure. This reminded me of the old days, when I used to celebrate the patron saint in Manresa," said the veteran, who described the Guardia Civil as "an example of life".

181st anniversary

They were joined by the sub-delegate of the government in Malaga, Javier Salas, and the chief colonel of the Guardia Civil command, Roberto Flárez, who highlighted the symbolic value of this recognition of those who served for decades in defence of the security and well-being of the citizens. With this event, the Guardia Civil also celebrates its 181st anniversary, which this year has Cártama as the main venue for its commemorations.

The mayor said that the festive programme will continue in the coming days with multiple activities, such as the motorcycle and classic car rally this weekend in Nave Verde, which could bring together around a thousand people. Other initiatives include an urban race, a hiking route and, in October, exhibitions and workshops for children, as well as the arrival of a Guardia Civil helicopter in the sports complex.

"It is a big effort, but we are grateful that the government sub-delegation has remembered Cártama to host the events in honour of the patron saint. We are satisfied and happy that they are being held here," Gallardo concluded.