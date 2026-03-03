Cártama participates in 5th Andalusian forum of child-friendly towns and cities The meeting in Seville was promoted by UNICEF Comité Andalucía, the representation in Spain of the United Nations Children's Fund

Cártama was one of 70 Andalusian municipalities that participated in the forum.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 14:15

Cártama town hall has taken part in the 5th Andalusian forum of child-friendly towns and cities, a meeting and working space promoted by UNICEF Comité Andalucía, the representation in Spain of the United Nations Children's Fund.

Youth and children’s councillor Beatriz Plaza attended the event in Seville last week, an initiative for those who advocate for local policies that protect and empower children.

The meeting brought together 70 Andalusian municipalities holding the child-friendly city status (CAI), with the aim of sharing experiences in support of children across the autonomous community and addressing the challenge of creating safer and more protective environments for children at local level.

“Through this participation, the town hall strengthens its commitment to public policies that promote the wellbeing, equal opportunities and the full development of children and young people in the municipality,” Plaza said.

The councillor added that the local authority will continue working to maintain and reinforce its commitment to this recognition, promoting municipal management that incorporates “a child-focused perspective across all areas”.

A child friendly city is any city, town, community or local government system committed to promoting the rights of girls, boys and adolescents in accordance with the convention on the rights of children.