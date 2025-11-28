Cártama launches new campaign to prevent processionary caterpillar infestation The first actions have already been carried out in local schools, where special treatments have been applied in order to prevent the appearance of these caterpillars in spring

The environmental department of Cártama council has launched a new campaign of preventive treatments against the processionary caterpillar infestation affecting pine trees in the municipality. According to councillor Toñi Sánchez, this work is carried out regularly during the autumn months in order to prevent the appearance of these caterpillars in spring.

The first actions have already been carried out in local schools, where special treatments have been applied. The campaign will also be carried out in other areas of the municipality.

“This treatment involves a substance that is injected into the trunks and distributed throughout the tree, preventing the caterpillars from spreading,” the councillor explained.

The processionary caterpillar is the most harmful pest affecting pine trees. It is a defoliating insect (it feeds on the needles of conifers and causes them to fall), which can weaken trees and even cause them to dry out and die. In addition, the caterpillars have tiny hairs that can cause rashes and allergic reactions in people and animals.

“We will continue working to maintain and protect the trees and green spaces in the municipality,” Sánchez added. She also indicated that further treatment may be carried out if the situation requires it. She reminded residents that any incidents should be reported to the town hall by calling 952 42 21 95 or via the Línea Verde app.