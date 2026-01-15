Tony Bryant Thursday, 15 January 2026, 12:28 Share

Cártama town hall is hosting a series of workshops on emotional management and the prevention of violence in schools across the municipality. Social welfare councillor Isabel Sánchez said the initiative forms part of the 2025 LOPIVI Plan (organic law on the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents from violence). This plan aims to strengthen childhood and family teams within the primary care social services network.

The workshops are aimed at pupils in both primary and secondary education. Sánchez explained that the workshops have been designed to provide pupils with essential tools for their psychological, physical and social wellbeing, emphasising the importance of recognising, interpreting and managing emotions effectively in everyday life.

“The initiative has been very well received by both pupils and teachers. The active participation and enthusiasm shown by the educational community demonstrate a shared commitment to creating safe and enriching environments that promote emotional health,” Sánchez said.