Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The workshops are taking place in schools in Cártama. SUR

Education

Cártama launches emotional management workshops in schools throughout the municipality

The initiative is aimed at pupils in both primary and secondary education and focuses on the prevention of violence in schools

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 15 January 2026, 12:28

Cártama town hall is hosting a series of workshops on emotional management and the prevention of violence in schools across the municipality. Social welfare councillor Isabel Sánchez said the initiative forms part of the 2025 LOPIVI Plan (organic law on the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents from violence). This plan aims to strengthen childhood and family teams within the primary care social services network.

The workshops are aimed at pupils in both primary and secondary education. Sánchez explained that the workshops have been designed to provide pupils with essential tools for their psychological, physical and social wellbeing, emphasising the importance of recognising, interpreting and managing emotions effectively in everyday life.

“The initiative has been very well received by both pupils and teachers. The active participation and enthusiasm shown by the educational community demonstrate a shared commitment to creating safe and enriching environments that promote emotional health,” Sánchez said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Young woman found dead and half-naked in Malaga
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol intensifies pine tree treatment ahead of processionary caterpillar season
  3. 3 Is rainfall returning to Malaga? This is how a new cold front will impact the province from Tuesday
  4. 4 Malaga village advertises new tourism opportunity
  5. 5 Three arrested following violent incidents in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Environmentalists report illegal activity in eastern Costa del Sol beauty spot
  7. 7 Torremolinos awards bars and restaurants that triumphed in the 16th tapas route
  8. 8 Overturned van disrupts traffic on A-7 motorway in Marbella
  9. 9 Nerja Cave celebrates 67 years since its discovery
  10. 10 Doctors call for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A in light of alarming rise in cases

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cártama launches emotional management workshops in schools throughout the municipality

Cártama launches emotional management workshops in schools throughout the municipality