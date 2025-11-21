Cártama launches Christmas shopping campaign with big prizes up for grabs

Tony Bryant Cártama Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:09 | Updated 11:29h. Share

Cártama town hall in the Guadalhorce valley has announced this year’s campaign to support local businesses during the Christmas period, an initiative aimed at boosting the municipality’s economic activity and highlighting the closeness, quality, and personalised service offered by local shops. Under the slogan ‘bring magic to your Christmas with our local shops’, the council has launched this initiative, which will run from 24 November to 6 January 2026, and which involves 50 local businesses.

Mayor of Cártama Jorge Gallardo emphasised “the importance of supporting local businesses, as it drives the economy, promotes job creation and revitalises the town”. “Here, we have a wide range of products and services available in our own shops without needing to travel elsewhere,” he said.

In addition, shoppers will also have the chance to enter a draw with more than 60 prizes. With every purchase or consumption of ten euros or more at participating businesses, customers will receive a ticket, which they must add their contact details and attach their purchase receipt, before placing it in the collection boxes, which will be located in all participating shops, at the town hall and at the various municipal offices.

The prizes will include a trip to Rome for two people, including flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation; a trip to Parque Warner Madrid with hotel and one day in the park for two adults and two children; and a trip to Seville with a one night hotel stay and tickets to the Isla Mágica theme park for two adults and two children, among other prizes.

The draw will take place on 9 January 2026, with the prize-giving ceremony scheduled for 15 January.

The campaign will also include the window display competition that aims to reward the shop windows that best capture the Christmas theme through their decoration. The jury’s decision will be announced on 22 December.

A list of all participating businesses can be found on the town hall’s website: www.cartama.es