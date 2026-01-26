Cártama invites residents to raise awareness of childhood cancer A walk has been organised by the town hall, Club Atletismo Cártama Trail and the Malaga cancer association (AMFACIJ) to show support for affected children

The sports councillor (c) and members of the athletics club during the presentation of the walk.

Cártama is gearing up for the second awareness walk against childhood cancer, an event that takes place on Sunday 15 February.

The walk is organised with the aim of supporting research into childhood and adolescent cancer, raising public awareness, showing support for children affected by this disease and their families, and raising funds for the brain tumour unit at the Hospital Niño Jesús in Madrid.

The event is organised by Club Atletismo Cártama Trail and the town hall, with the collaboration of the Malaga cancer association -AMFACIJ.

The walk will start at 11am from the municipal sports complex and will follow a route suitable for all ages through the municipality. The event will conclude with a social gathering where attendees can enjoy a variety of activities.

“We encourage all our residents to take part in this event to support a worthy cause and to show, once again, that solidarity is a key tool in moving forward in the fight against childhood cancer,” said sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas, during the presentation of the initiative.

Those interested can register via Dorsalchip until 12 February. The registration fee is ten euros, which includes a T-shirt and paella.

