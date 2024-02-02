Cártama to host national dog training championship this weekend

Tony Bryant Cártama Friday, 2 February 2024, 10:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cártama will host the Campeonato Nacional de Mondioring (national dog training championship) on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 February, an event organised by the Spanish Belgian shepherd dog club (CEPPB). The canine event, which was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, will be staged at the municipal sports complex, where the most competitive teams, trainers and dogs in the country will compete.

A total of 48 dogs will compete in tests of obedience, agility, and in different levels of the working group, which will be defined by their ability to execute a variety of tasks.

The theme of the championship, which will start at 7am each day, will be Día de Andalucía, so different obstacles with elements linked to the region will be set up in the competition area that will be part of the agility test route.

In addition, the championship will feature an exhibition by the canine unit of the National Police, which will take place on Saturday.

“This will be the first time that this dog training championship has been held in the province, so it is a great honour that our municipality has been chosen for its celebration,” the mayor said.