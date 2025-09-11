Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy

Tony Bryant Cártama Thursday, 11 September 2025, 15:23 Share

Cártama in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley will revive its historic past with its first 'Roman reenactment day’, an event which will take place on Saturday 20 September in Parque Santo Cristo. The aim of this initiative is to showcase what life was like during the Roman era and to bring residents and visitors closer to the legacy of this civilisation.

Tourism councillor Alicia Aranda said that Cártama is a municipality of “great historical significance” due to its strategic location, “as evidenced by the numerous and valuable archaeological remains discovered in our town”.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the sites of Gens Baetica and Ulpia Aelia, where specialists will explain both civil and military aspects of ancient Rome. Various reenactments and workshops will take place, in addition to guided tours of the Cártama museum collection.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight our Roman heritage, preserve our history, and bring residents and visitors closer to the rich archaeological heritage of our town,” Aranda said.

The programme of events begins at 10am with the first of two guided tours of the museum collection, which will be led by the archaeologist Francisco Melero. To participate in this activity, it is necessary to register in advance, as places are limited. Registrations can be made via WhatsApp - 663 74 18 01.

The day will continue with workshops about ancient Roman cuisine and workshops on the armament, equipment and structure of the army from the third to the fifth century A.D.

Another of the activities is the gladiatorial games, which begins at 8pm. This activity is focused on the history of these armed combatants and will culminate with several combats between different types of gladiators.