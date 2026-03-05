Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall and Cártama bar owners announce the event. SUR

Cártama gets ready to welcome spring again with live music festival

Cártama Fest Spring Party, now in its third year, will take place on 21 March at the municipal auditorium in Parque Santo Cristo

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 5 March 2026, 10:29

The arrival of spring in Cártama will be marked by a festival that aims to establish itself as one of the season’s leading musical events in the town, while also helping to boost the local economy.

Cártama Fest Spring Party, now in its third year, will take place on 21 March from 5pm at the municipal auditorium in Parque Santo Cristo. The free event forms part of the town’s efforts to expand its cultural and entertainment programme and will feature several live bands, and a performance by Cadiz singer Gonzalo Alhambra, while local DJs will keep the music flowing in between performances.

Organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of several local bars in the town, the festival aims to provide new leisure and entertainment options for residents.

“Following the success of previous editions, we hope Cártama will once again enjoy this celebration to welcome spring with good music,” the council said.

