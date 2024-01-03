Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cycle lane will be extended by 2.2km. SUR
Cártama cycle lane to be extended to help promote sustainable mobility
Transport

Cártama cycle lane to be extended to help promote sustainable mobility

Running parallel to the A-7052 road, the new stretch of the pedestrian and bike path will connect Atalaya with the Doña Ana neighbourhood

Alba Tenza

Cártama t

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 11:10

Compartir

Cártama town hall has announced plans to extend the bicycle lane that connects the Atalaya and Sierra Llana districts by an extra 2.2 kilometres. The bike lane was inaugurated in 2021 and is said to have significantly improved mobility in the area.

The new extension will have a budget of more than one million euros and will be carried out to continue promoting sustainable mobility and improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of the districts.

Running parallel to the A-7052 road, the new stretch of the pedestrian and cycle path, which will have a width of 2.5 metres, will connect Atalaya with the Doña Ana neighbourhood, and will allow cycling in both directions.

The project is financed by the Next Generation-EU European funds and represents another step towards the sustainability and modernisation of transport infrastructure in the region.

The minister for development of the regional government, Rocío Díaz, said, “We inaugurated the first section of the cycle lane at the end of 2021, and we guaranteed the residents that the second phase would soon follow. This will provide the long-awaited peace of mind that pedestrians and cyclists have been demanding.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ambitious rail plan pitched for the Costa del Sol, by taking the line from Malaga to Marbella via a brand new route
  2. 2 Disused Costa del Sol hotel, closed for more than a decade, to get new lease of life as apartments for the elderly
  3. 3 Flag carrier airline cancels hundreds of flights at airports in Spain due to planned strikes this week
  4. 4 Watch as specialist police rescue mountain goat trapped for several days in deep chasm in Malaga province
  5. 5 Founder of Spain's Inditex fashion group, which includes Zara, becomes first Spaniard to surpass 100 billion dollars in assets
  6. 6 Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province
  7. 7 Sixteen years with no news of Amy Fitzpatrick, the Irish teenager who vanished without trace in Mijas
  8. 8 Roman baths in Fuengirola to open to public at end of January
  9. 9 Rafael Nadal wins on long-awaited return from injury
  10. 10 Three arrested for alleged horse theft in Malaga after one animal tracked down to Seville and the other found dead in a slaughterhouse

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad