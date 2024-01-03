Cártama cycle lane to be extended to help promote sustainable mobility

Alba Tenza Cártama t Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 11:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cártama town hall has announced plans to extend the bicycle lane that connects the Atalaya and Sierra Llana districts by an extra 2.2 kilometres. The bike lane was inaugurated in 2021 and is said to have significantly improved mobility in the area.

The new extension will have a budget of more than one million euros and will be carried out to continue promoting sustainable mobility and improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of the districts.

Running parallel to the A-7052 road, the new stretch of the pedestrian and cycle path, which will have a width of 2.5 metres, will connect Atalaya with the Doña Ana neighbourhood, and will allow cycling in both directions.

The project is financed by the Next Generation-EU European funds and represents another step towards the sustainability and modernisation of transport infrastructure in the region.

The minister for development of the regional government, Rocío Díaz, said, “We inaugurated the first section of the cycle lane at the end of 2021, and we guaranteed the residents that the second phase would soon follow. This will provide the long-awaited peace of mind that pedestrians and cyclists have been demanding.”