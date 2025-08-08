Cártama continues its commitment to improve public sports facilities

Tony Bryant Cártama Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:32 Share

Cártama continues to execute its plan to improve the town’s sports facilities with the replacement of the lighting of the tennis court of the municipal sports complex. The council said that LED lighting has been installed to “reduce energy consumption".

Also, the climbing wall and caving area has been renovated and painted, along with the installation of a new protection and safety mat in accordance with the regulations.

Sports councillor Juan Antonio Vargas explained that maintenance work is currently being carried out on the grass of the football pitches in Cártama Pueblo and Estación de Cártama. These improvements are in addition to the work that has been carried out throughout the second quarter of the year, such as the installation of the new roof in the caving area; the fixing of seats in the stands, as well as the improvements to the public toilets at the Antonio J. Mayo Cañamero football pitch in Estación de Cártama. Other work has included the waterproofing of the accumulator and tank area at the Joaquín Martín Díaz football pitch in Cártama Pueblo, and the repair and programming of the irrigation systems at the football pitches in Cártama Pueblo and Estación.

"Improving our sports infrastructures is a commitment of this government team and, therefore, we continue working to offer our residents the best facilities so that they can practice sports and lead a healthy lifestyle, " Vargas said.