Malaga's El Caminito del Rey comes to the big screen on the tenth anniversary of its restoration

From left to right: director general of RTVA Juan de Dios Mellado, regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal, president of the provincial authority Francisco Salado and former president of the provincial authority Elías Bendodo.

Ten years ago, an abandoned and almost forgotten path, suspended above the void in the Gaitanes gorge, began a process of transformation that would change the tourist map of the province of Malaga. What many considered an unfeasible project - rehabilitating a pass carved into the rock and turning it into a safe, sustainable and attractive offer for visitors - became one of the most important actions in Andalusian inland tourism history.

That challenge materialised as a result of institutional collaborations and shared will, decisively promoted by the Malaga provincial authority under the presidency of Elías Bendodo, whose commitment to recovering the enclave was the key to getting the project under way. Since then, the Caminito has undergone a decade of growth, international projection and pride for the whole district.

Since its reopening in 2015, El Caminito del Rey has received almost three million visitors, created hundreds of direct jobs and, in 2024 alone, exceeded 60 million euros in economic impact, 20 times more than the initial investment of about three million euros, according to data provided by the provincial authority. Its success has boosted the Guadalhorce valley district, increased the supply of rural accommodation fivefold to almost 900 establishments and placed the province on the map of active, cultural and nature tourism.

"The story of the Caminito del Rey is the story of collective success," Salado said during his speech

To mark the tenth anniversary since the restoration, Andalucía Digital Multimedia and Canal Sur have produced the El Espíritu del Caminito (The Spirit of the Caminito) documentary, in collaboration with Turismo Costa del Sol and Malaga provincial authority. The film, due to be released in 2026, tells the more than a century-long history of the trail, from 1901 to the present day. The production uses artificial intelligence to recreate some key moments, such as King Alfonso XIII's visit in 1921. The project pays tribute to those who believed in the Caminito's potential and made the impossible possible.

The true value of the Caminito

During the institutional preview ceremony, the authorities behind the project all highlighted the spectacular natural beauty of the trail. In addition, they all agreed that the Caminito's success is the result of the institutional collaboration over the past ten years. President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said that the project became a reality thanks to the generosity of four municipalities and various political groups that were able to come together for a shared cause.

El Caminito del Rey is not just a source of revenue for the province but also an emblem of confidence and pride. "It is a place with soul, capable of transforming those who visit it," Salado said, acknowledging the hard work of everybody who had committed time and efforts into the restoration.

General director of Canal Sur Juan de Dios Mellado focused more on the documentary itself and the innovative techniques it handles in the narrative. He highlighted the pioneering use of artificial intelligence to bring episodes from the past to the present and the goal for the documentary to be screened at festivals and broadcast through the on-demand platform CanalSur+, which will allow the story of the Caminito to reach audiences all over the world.

Zoom The Junta de Andalucía's minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal, during the presentation of the documentary. Ñito Salas

Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal went back to 2015 - the year when institutions believed in "madness" in order to create a path that is now visited by tens of thousands every year. "When things are described as madness, this usually guarantees success. What seemed impossible became one of the greatest achievements of this province," he said.

El Caminito del Rey has become an emblem of Andalusian tourism, with photos of its suspended walkways consistently attracting new visitors. With a walk through the past, the 2026 documentary will remind us that even the most daring dreams can become a reality when met with ambition and consensus.