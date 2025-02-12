In pictures: Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey gorge walk to be extended with Spain's longest suspension footbridge

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 12:35 | Updated 12:52h. Compartir

On the tenth anniversary since its reopening, the Caminito del Rey suspended gorge walk in Malaga province has announced a major development - the installation of the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Spain. The structure will be 110 metres long and will hang 50 metres above the ground. The location chosen for this new infrastructure is near the area near the existing iron railway bridge and the El Chorro tunnel in Álora.

Andalucía's regional government has already approved the project and the work will start in the next few weeks, in the hopes that the grand opening will be in November this year. Francisco Salado, head of Turismo Costa del Sol, has announced the investment of 1,250,000 euros. This amount will be allocated from the funds generated by El Caminito del Rey walkway, which, in principle, should be used for the improvement of this tourist infrastructure.

The new suspension bridge will have two main sustainable steel cables of 4,500 kilograms and a 1,450-metre special braided steel cable and a downward slope with an average drop of 7.5%. The footbridge will be made of wood on a metal foundation and the handrails will be made of steel cable, like those already existing along the Caminito.

The total structure will weigh 38 tonnes, of which 17 tonnes will be the new bridge. With such figures, it is no surprise that the assembly and installation will be complex and require the use of helicopters. The already existing walkway will remain open during the works.

This new bridge is presented as an alternative to the current exit route of the Caminito - which can still be used - and will save visitors almost a kilometre of downhill walking on steeper terrain. At the end of the bridge, paths will take visitors to the exit.

On 12 February, Salado presented the project to the mayors and councillors of the municipalities located in the surroundings of El Caminito del Rey (Álora, Ardales, Antequera and Valle de Abdalajís) and said that the provincial council is ready to start the first phase. The beginning of constructions this spring is possible thanks to the access road along the slope built in 2024, the collection of data for the 3D survey, the execution of preliminary tests and design and the already finished calculations of the rock anchorages and foundations on the hillside, as well as the structural dimensioning of cables and details.

Presentation of the plans and an artist's impression of the new bridge. Ñito Salas / SUR

"In addition to improving the safety and evacuation of the path, by providing it with an alternative, this bridge and new itinerary in El Chorro will make the route much more spectacular, although those who prefer the existing path or wish to not experience so many emotions will be able to use the current final section," said Salado. He also emphasised that this step is "a magnificent way" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the reopening of El Caminito del Rey and the 120th anniversary since the completion of its construction.