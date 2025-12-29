Body of second missing man found after weekend storm in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Monday, 29 December 2025, 13:34 Share

The large search operation for the second missing person in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley, which resumed this Monday morning, following the torrential rain and flooding at the weekend, has ended with the worst possible news. The second local man who went missing in Alhaurín el Grande during Saturday's storm was found dead this morning at the mouth of the river Fahala, in the municipality of Cártama. His name was Francisco and he was the owner of a well-known café in the town.

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning, when the Guardia Civil and Local Police activated a major search operation following the disappearance of two residents, aged 53 and 54, who were last seen on Saturday after leaving an establishment on the Camino de Málaga at around 9pm.

Both men were childhood friends, SUR has learned. The first of them was found dead yesterday afternoon in the river Fahala, also in the municipality of Cártama. His name was Francisco and he worked as head of studies at Los Montecillos secondary school in Coín.

A few hours earlier, during the first hours of the search, the Local Police found the van in which both victims were travelling wedged on the bank of the river, which showed signs of significant damage.