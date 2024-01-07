Bikers deliver festive joy to Alhaurín el Grande children's home

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande Sunday, 7 January 2024, 07:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Wolfmen Spain motorcycle club brought a smile to the faces of 25 youngsters at the Alhaurín el Grande children's home last week when they delivered 1,600 euros' worth of toys and almost 1,500 in cash that was raised during their annual Christmas campaign.

This was the second consecutive year that the bikers had organised the charity appeal, which had the support of local shops, bars and businesses in the area.