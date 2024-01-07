Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the motorcycle club deliver gifts to the children. SUR
Bikers deliver festive joy to Alhaurín el Grande children&#039;s home
Bikers deliver festive joy to Alhaurín el Grande children's home

Wolfmen Spain raised more than 3,000 euros for the home in the Christmas campaign

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Sunday, 7 January 2024, 07:58

The Wolfmen Spain motorcycle club brought a smile to the faces of 25 youngsters at the Alhaurín el Grande children's home last week when they delivered 1,600 euros' worth of toys and almost 1,500 in cash that was raised during their annual Christmas campaign.

This was the second consecutive year that the bikers had organised the charity appeal, which had the support of local shops, bars and businesses in the area.

