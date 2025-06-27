Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Robbery

Bank robbery at gunpoint in Estación de Cártama: police foil robbery and capture perpetrators

The National Police have arrested the two individuals who broke into the branch early on Thursday morning and the woman who was covering for them outside

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 27 June 2025, 09:36

The National Police foiled a bank robbery in Estación de Cártama early on Thursday, 26 June. The officers managed to capture the two suspects, who broke into the branch with firearms, and the woman who was providing them with cover from outside.

The police received a report about a robbery at gunpoint, which was taking place at a CaixaBank branch on Avenida de Andalucía, around 8.10am. The coordination centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and an ambulance to the scene.

However, according to sources, it was National Police officers who foiled the robbery, capture the suspects and seized both the weapons and the stolen money, the exact amount of which is not known at the moment. According to sources, the guns were simulated.

The paramedics attended to the bank branch workers due to the state of shock they were in, but nobody needed to be taken to the hospital.

