Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The shelter urgently needs to find homes for around 80 dogs. SUR
Animal welfare

Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs

The Palevlas Protectora de Animales shelter near Monda will be forced to close shortly due to the health problems of its president and caretaker

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monda

Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:55

The Palevlas Protectora de Animales shelter near Monda has made an urgent appeal for help in finding new homes for approximately 80 dogs currently in its care. The shelter will have to close due to the health problems of the shelter’s caretaker, Octavio, who cannot carry on his daily duties to the full. The organisation explained that the president is also in poor health, “hence a transfer of hands is not an option”.

Other shelters in Malaga have been notified, but only Triple A have responded, taking in 15 dogs, as the others in the province are currently full.

Kim Arthurs, one of the three volunteers that care for the animals on a 24/7 basis, said, “All dogs come with a passport and microchip. No adoption fee is involved. We are not asking for donations, just people to give the dogs a home.”

The shelter, founded in 2008, is currently running a campaign on social media sites in order to find homes for the dogs before the shelter closes. Those wishing to adopt one of the animals can contact Kim on kimarthurs@icloud.com, or see the Palevlas Protectora de Animales Facebook page.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vithas Xanit: more than a decade complying with the highest standards of healthcare quality worldwide
  2. 2 Restaurante Playa Bella: half a century of culinary excellence and outstanding service
  3. 3 Population of Torremolinos heads towards 75,000 inhabitants with people of 121 different nationalities
  4. 4 Puente Romano hosts Reserve Cup debut in Europe with star-studded padel line-up
  5. 5 Chronic urticaria: how to live with hives and itching on a daily basis
  6. 6 Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar steals the show in Spanish capital
  7. 7 Jerez de la Frontera: the seductive rhythm in the cradle of flamenco
  8. 8 Culture takes to the streets in Tolox until Sunday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs

Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs