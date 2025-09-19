Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs

Tony Bryant Monda Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:55 Share

The Palevlas Protectora de Animales shelter near Monda has made an urgent appeal for help in finding new homes for approximately 80 dogs currently in its care. The shelter will have to close due to the health problems of the shelter’s caretaker, Octavio, who cannot carry on his daily duties to the full. The organisation explained that the president is also in poor health, “hence a transfer of hands is not an option”.

Other shelters in Malaga have been notified, but only Triple A have responded, taking in 15 dogs, as the others in the province are currently full.

Kim Arthurs, one of the three volunteers that care for the animals on a 24/7 basis, said, “All dogs come with a passport and microchip. No adoption fee is involved. We are not asking for donations, just people to give the dogs a home.”

The shelter, founded in 2008, is currently running a campaign on social media sites in order to find homes for the dogs before the shelter closes. Those wishing to adopt one of the animals can contact Kim on kimarthurs@icloud.com, or see the Palevlas Protectora de Animales Facebook page.