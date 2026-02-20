Elderly man found alive 10km from Teba home following 5-hour disappearance

Irene Quirante Friday, 20 February 2026, 15:16 Share

The police found a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's from Malaga province who was missing for five hours on 18 February.

The elderly man from the town of Teba strayed from his home on Wednesday. At 2.15pm, the emergency services received a report that the man had not returned home since 10.30am.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police divided the search area and maintained continuous communication. The operation ended up bearing fruit an hour later, when they found the man alive.

He was lying in the mud, on the bank of a stream, without shoes. Due to his disease and high-risk condition, the police took him to a health centre.