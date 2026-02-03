Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the traffic jam in Malaga on Tuesday morning. Tráfico
Malaga traffic: vehicle collision hampers city access through A-357

The accident forced the closure of the left lane early on Tuesday morning, causing at least three kilometres of tailbacks

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 10:59

A collision between two vehicles caused at least three kilometres of tailbacks on the A-357 road at the height of Cártama on Tuesday morning. The accident disrupted traffic and hampered access to Malaga.

The accident happened at kilometre 57, around 7.25am on 3 February. According to official traffic sources, it forced the closure of the left lane.

Although the vehicles involved in the accident were removed at 9am, traffic did not return to normal until later.

