Which was the Malaga town that recorded the highest temperature in Spain on Monday?

Fans, air conditioners and bottles of water were once again more than necessary on Monday in Malaga , with another day of scorching hot weather. In ... fact, the whole province was ravaged by the heat and that was also where the highest temperature in Spain was recorded, a blistering 39.1C in Álora.

The Murcia region of Spain was also a hotspot for heat, while Coín, also in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley, came fourth, with 38.5C. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Malaga city - the capital of the Costa del Sol - on Monday was 37.7C.

The latest episode of high temperatures, which characterised this past weekend, was stoked by the warm 'terral' wind. However, already on Monday, a light breeze and a drop in temperatures were already being noticed in Malaga city. The Guadalhorce valley was granted the same respite early this Tuesday morning.

According to local weather expert José Luis Escudero, the wind from the south and the south-east will also significantly decrease sea temperatures. A dense sea fog, known as 'taró', might appear in some parts of the coast on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In addition, maximum temperatures "will drop significantly" today, particularly in the areas that were affected by the heatwave.

However, three provinces in the Andulucía region will still be under a heat warning this Tuesday, between 1pm and 9pm: Cordoba, Granada and Jaén. The expected temperatures are 39C in the Cordoban countryside; 38C in the Cuenca del Genil; 39C in Morena and Condado; 38C in Cazorla and Segura; and 39C in Valle del Guadalquivir.

The following minimum and maximum temperatures are expected in Andalucía's provincial capitals: 23C and 30C in Almeria; 21C and 27C in Cadiz; 17C and 39C in Cordoba; 20C and 38C in Granada; 18C and 34C in Huelva; 22C and 38C in Jaén; 24C and 30C in Malaga; and 19C and 37C in Seville.