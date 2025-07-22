Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The high temperatures continue in Malaga. E. Press
Weather

Which was the Malaga town that recorded the highest temperature in Spain on Monday?

Two municipalities in the province featured in the Top 5 of the hottest places in the country yesterday

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:14

Fans, air conditioners and bottles of water were once again more than necessary on Monday in Malaga , with another day of scorching hot weather. In ... fact, the whole province was ravaged by the heat and that was also where the highest temperature in Spain was recorded, a blistering 39.1C in Álora.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  6. 6 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  7. 7 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves
  9. 9 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Which was the Malaga town that recorded the highest temperature in Spain on Monday?

Which was the Malaga town that recorded the highest temperature in Spain on Monday?