Town hall to renew 1.7 kilometres of water supply network in Alhaurín de la Torre

The project to renew water pipes in the municipality was launched in April. / SUR

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has put out to tender the execution of the renovation of 1.7 kilometres of the water supply network in the Pinos de Alhaurín district.

The contract, valued at more than 200,000 euros, will include work on four streets with the aim of improving and guaranteeing the water supply.

The plan to renew and improve the efficiency of the public water supply network in the municipality was launched in April, with the approval of 1.5 million euros to undertake necessary actions after the summer drought.

The project will take five months to complete and includes the replacement of all of the current pipes and infrastructures. In addition, the work will serve to improve the pressure with which the water reaches the homes in this district.

The potential contractors must agree to meet a series of environmental and sustainability requirements stipulated by the council, such as the use of recycled material and the use of wet cutting machinery.

The municipal water services, Aqualauro, has warned of the possibility of inconveniences and traffic diversions that may be caused by the execution of the works. The company said it is an “important renovation project” to guarantee the supply and to improve the efficiency of these infrastructures in order to meet the sustainable development objectives specified by the town hall.