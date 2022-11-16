Construction of new walkway to Alhaurín el Grande football pitch finally kicks off The town hall said it was able to tender the works, which have a budget of more than 270,000 euros, after 'complex negotiations' regarding land ownership

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has announced that the construction of a new pavement that will provide pedestrian access to the town’s football pitch has finally begun. The works have a budget of more than 270,000 euros and are expected to be complete within three months.

The council said it was able to tender the works after “complex negotiations” with the provincial authority regarding land ownership. The procedures began three years ago, since the provincial council had to authorise this work as the owner of the road.

A 350-metre-long walkway will be created on the Carretera de Cártama, from the Mercado de Abastos roundabout to the entrance to Calle Quilín, in order to guarantee road safety for residents, according to the councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón.

The new section will include the installation of new equipment that offers a better service to the infrastructures of the area, such as the installation of a drainage and drinking water system, along with an irrigation network for the garden areas.

The works will be completed with the installation of LED street lights and traffic signs, along with a protection barrier along the entire walkway.

The town hall warned that “caution” is needed by all people who use this section during the next few months.